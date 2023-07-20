Q1 2024 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Carmen Calisto - Karooooo Ltd. - Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer



Hello, and welcome to Karooooo's Financial Year 2024 Q1 Earnings Call. On behalf of Karooooo, we would like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer, and together with Hoeshin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, will be taking you through our strong performance and growth.



All investors are advised to read through the disclaimer. We will be reviewing all 3 of Karooooo's business units in today's webinar, namely Cartrack, Carzuka and Karooooo Logistics. Our mission remains to be the leading operations cloud as we persist in helping to define the future of operations. We continue to see how crucial mobility is to all operations and how our customers derive huge value from having more than just their vehicles and equipment, but entire operational workforce connected. Our innovative solutions are allowing customers to meet strict government compliance whilst achieving more with less.



Our customers are continuously tackling challenges around their operations efficienci