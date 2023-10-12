Q2 2024 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 12, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Carmen Calisto - Karooooo Ltd. - Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer



Hello, and welcome to Karooooo's Financial Year 2024 Q2 Earnings Call. On behalf of Karooooo, we'd like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer; and together with Hoe Shin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, we'll be taking you through our strong business updates and financials. All investors are advised to read through the disclaimer.



We will be reviewing all 3 of Karooooo's business units in today's webinar, namely Cartrack, Carzuka, and Karooooo logistics. Karooooo continues to believe in our mission to be the leading operations cloud, and we see how we are helping to set the path for tomorrow for operational businesses with our platform. Industry-leading customers consult with us on how to improve their operations and tackle their day-to-day challenges and our ability to think beyond connected vehicles and equipment has been pivotal in delivering a cloud that connects an entire operation in one place to achieve real business impact. Despite the varying macro environmen