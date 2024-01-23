Q3 2024 Karooooo Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 23, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Carmen Calisto Karooooo Ltd.-Chief Strategy&Marketing Officer



Hello, and welcome to Karooooo's FY 2024 Q3 earnings call. On behalf of Karooooo, we'd like to thank you for joining us today. I'm Carmen, the group's Chief Strategy and Marketing Officer; and together with Hoe Shin, our Group Chief Financial Officer, we'll be taking you through our strong business updates and financials. All investors are advised to read through the disclaimer.



We will be reviewing all three of Karooooo's business units in today's webinar, namely, Cartrack, Carzuka and Karooooo Logistics.



Karooooo remains committed to our mission of being the leading operations cloud. Our focus is to simplify the lives of operators and maximize the scale and efficiency of their operation. Our innovative platform goes far beyond connected vehicles and equipment to centralize and unify an entire operation into one single place. We are helping to pave the benchmark and future of efficiency, safety and impact for operational businesses.



Fundamentally, every operation wants to achieve safety t