Mar 17, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to Kingsoft Cloud's Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



I would now like to turn the call over to your host today, Ms. Nicole Shan. Thank you. Please go ahead, Nicole.



Nicole Shan - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud's fourth quarter and fiscal Year 2020 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.ksyun.com as well as on GlobalNewswire services.



On the call today from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our CEO, Mr. Yulin Wang; and CFO, Mr. Haijian He. Mr. Wang will review our business operations and company highlights, followed by Mr. He, who will discuss the financials and guidance. They will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows.



There will be a third-party translator to provide [consecutive] translation. All translations are for convenience purposes only. In case of any discrep