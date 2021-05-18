Q1 2021 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

May 18, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for standing by for Kingsoft Cloud's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference call is being recorded.



I will now turn the meeting over to your host for today's call, Ms. Nicole Shan, Investor Relations Manager of Kingsoft Cloud. Please proceed, Nicole.



Nicole Shan - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud's first quarter 2021 earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.ksyun.com as well as on GlobeNewswire services.



On the call today from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our CEO, Mr. Yulin Wang; and CFO, Mr. Haijian Henry He. Mr. Wang will review our business operations and the company highlights followed by Mr. He, who will discuss the financials and guidance. We will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. There will be [translating interpretation of all comments] and