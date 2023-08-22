Q2 2023 Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2023 / 12:15PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to Kingsoft Cloud's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Nicole Shan, IR Manager. Please go ahead.



Nicole Shan - Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Hello, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Kingsoft Cloud's second quarter earnings release was distributed earlier today and is available on our IR website at ir.ksyun.com as well as on Global Newswire Services. On the call today from Kingsoft Cloud, we have our Vice Chairman and CEO, Mr. Tao Zou; and our CFO, Mr. Henry He. Mr. Zou will review our business strategy, operations and company highlights followed by Mr. He, who will discuss the financial and guidance. We will be available to answer your questions during the Q&A session that follows. There will be consecutive interpretation. Our interpretation are for your convenience and reference purpose only. In case of