Q4 2020 Fluidigm Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 10, 2021 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Fluidigm Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference to your speaker today, Agnes Lee. Please go ahead, ma'am.



Agnes Lee - Fluidigm Corporation - VP of IR



Thank you to all. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Fluidigm's Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call.



At the close of the market today, Fluidigm released its financial results for the quarter ended December 30, 2020. During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, market trends, strategic initiatives and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Presenting for Fluidigm today will be Chris Linthwaite, our President and CEO; and Vikram Jog, our CFO.



During the call and subsequent Q&A session, we will make forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occur