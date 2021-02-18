Feb 18, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
Sung Ji Nam - BTIG - Life Science and Diagnostic Tools Analyst
Welcome. I'm Sung Ji Nam, Tools and Diagnostics Analyst at BTIG, and it is my pleasure to introduce Fluidigm. Presenting for Fluidigm today is the CEO, Chris Linthwaite. And with that, I'm going to turn it over to Chris for some introductory remarks. Chris?
Chris Linthwaite - Fluidigm Corporation - President & CEO
Sure. Hi, Sung Ji. Thank you very much again for the invitation. Obviously, we'd all love to be in Snowbird together versus just seeing it in a virtual background. But I just really am pleased to have this opportunity to share on our performance both on the quarter Q4 just closed as well as our prospects are, what we're calling Vision 2025.
We had -- our belief, we've taken the last six months in particular both to go from zero to 2.2 million COVID tests delivered and to overnight transform a significant portion of our Company into a diagnostics platform and business.
Going forward over the next five years, we think this transcends a COVID-specific story. And we're goi
Fluidigm Corp at BTIG Virtual MedTech, Digital Health, Life Sciences, and Diagnostic Tools Conference Transcript
Feb 18, 2021 / 07:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...