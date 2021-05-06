Q1 2021 Fluidigm Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Fluidigm First Quarter 2021 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today. Peter DeNardo with Investor Relations. Thank you. Please go ahead.



Peter Denardo -



Thank you, Mike. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Fluidigm's First Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At the close of market today, Fluidigm released its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021. During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, market trends, strategic initiatives and our response to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Presenting for Fluidigm today will be Chris Linthwaite, our President and CEO; and Vikram Jog, our CFO.



During the call and subsequent Q&A session, we will make forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including