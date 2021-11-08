Q3 2021 Fluidigm Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT

Peter Denardo - Fluidigm Corporation - Investor Relations



Thank you, Anne. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to the Fluidigm's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. At the close of market today, Fluidigm released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.



During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, market trends and strategic initiatives. Presenting for Fluidigm today will be Chris Linthwaite, our President and CEO; and Vikram Jog, our CFO.



During the call and subsequent Q&A session, we will make forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including plans and projections for our business, future financial results and market trends and oppor