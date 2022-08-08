Q2 2022 Standard BioTools Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Peter DeNardo - Standard BioTools Inc. - IR



Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Standard BioTools Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.



At the close of the market today, Standard BioTools released its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022. During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, market trends and strategical initiatives.



Presenting for Standard BioTools today will be Michael Egholm PhD, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Vikram Jog, our Chief Financial Officer.



During this call, we will forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including plans and projections for our business, future