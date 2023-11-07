Q3 2023 Standard BioTools Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 09:30PM GMT

Thank you, Rachel. Good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Standard BioTools' third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. At the close of the market today, Standard BioTools released its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. During this call, we will review our results and provide commentary on our financial and operational performance, market trends, and strategic initiatives.



Presenting for Standard BioTools today, we have Michael Egholm, Chief Executive Officer and President; and Jeff Black, Chief Financial Officer.



During the call, we may make forward-looking statements about events and circumstances that have not yet occurred, including plans or projections for our business, our outlook for 2023, and fu