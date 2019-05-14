May 14, 2019 / 02:40PM GMT

Alexia Skouras Quadrani - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior Analyst



Good morning. For those who don't know me, I'm Alexia Quadrani, the media analyst at JPMorgan. I'm pleased to welcome Sean Reilly, the CEO of Lamar Advertising, to our JPMorgan TMC conference. Lamar is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the U.S. that operates billboards, logos, signs and transit advertising displays.



Thank you so much for being here today.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO



Great. Thanks for having me.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - MD and Senior AnalystI think, as always, let's sort of start big picture on the ad market. Last year, the ad market strengthened with the recovery in certain verticals. I guess can you update us on the latest that you're seeing in the marketplace?- Lamar Advertising Company(