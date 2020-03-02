Mar 02, 2020 / 06:40PM GMT
Michael Rollins - Citigroup Inc, Research Division - MD & U.S. Telecoms Analyst
Welcome to the 1:40 p.m. session at Citi's 2020 Global Property CEO Conference. I'm Mike Rollins with Citi Research. We're pleased to have with us from Lamar, Sean Reilly, CEO. This session is for investing clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. And disclosures are available up here and on the webcast for the Disclosures tab.
For those in the room or on the webcast, you could sign into liveqa.com and enter code Citi2020 to submit any questions or you can just raise your hand. So it's a real pleasure to welcome from Lamar Advertising, Sean Reilly. Sean, I'm going to turn it over to you to introduce your company and provide the audience with 3 reasons why investors should buy your stock today, and then we'll begin Q&A.
Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company(REIT)-CEO
Great. Great. Hey, thanks for having me, Mike, and thank you all for your interest in Lamar.
Three reasons. Well,
Lamar Advertising Co at Citi Global Property Conference Transcript
Mar 02, 2020 / 06:40PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...