Mar 07, 2022 / 01:15PM GMT

Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst



Well, I'm Jason Bazinet, Citi Research. I want to welcome Sean Reilly, President and CEO of Lamar Advertising. This session is for Citi clients only. If media or other individuals are on the line, please disconnect now. Disclosures are available on the webcast or at the AV desk. (Operator Instructions)



So Sean, thank you for coming.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company - CEO & President



Glad to be here. Thanks for having me.



Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst



Now I couldn't help but notice you were fanning yourself a bit there. I hope the air conditioning is on.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company - CEO & President



Yes, it got a little toasty in here.



Jason Boisvert Bazinet - Citigroup Inc., Research Division - MD, Global Head of EMT & Analyst

<