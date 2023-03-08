Mar 08, 2023 / 05:10PM GMT

Benjamin Daniel Swinburne - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



All right. Good morning, everybody. Please note important disclosures, including my personal holdings disclosures and Morgan Stanley disclosures all appear as a handout available in the registration area and on the Morgan Stanley public website. And really happy to welcome Sean Reilly, President and CEO of Lamar, back to the conference. Sean, great to see you.



Sean E. Reilly - Lamar Advertising Company - CEO & President



Great to be here, Ben. Thanks for having us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MDYes. Thanks for being here. So reported earnings fairly recently, a very strong 2022. Revenue is up over 8%, 4.5% organically. There's been a lot of conversation at the conference about the ad market, as you can imagine. Most of it are fairly sober, frankly. How would you describe the current advertising market? In particular, how you're feeling about Lamar's position this year?