Q3 2023 Lamar Advertising Co Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Excuse me, everyone. We now have Sean Reilly and Jay Johnson in conference. (Operator Instructions).



In the course of this discussion, Lamar may make forward-looking statements regarding the company, including financial performance, strategic goals, plans and objectives, including with respect to the amount and timing of any distributions to stockholders and the impacts and effects on general economic conditions on the company's business, financial condition and results of operations. All forward-looking statements require risks, uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Lamar's control and which may cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results.



Lamar has identified important factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the call in the company's third quarter 2023 earnings release and its most recent annual report on Form 10-K. Lamar refers you to those documents. Lamar's third quarter 2023 earnings release which contains information required by Regulation G regarding certain non-GAAP financial measures was furnis