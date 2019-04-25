Q3 2019 Lancaster Colony Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 25, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, my name is Jodie and I will be your conference call facilitator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Lancaster Colony Corporation Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call. Conducting today's call will be Dave Ciesinski, President and CEO; and Tom Pigott, CFO. All lines have been placed on mute to prevent any background noise. After the speakers have completed the prepared remarks, there will be a question and answer period. (Operator Instructions)Thank you. And now to begin the conference call here is Dale Ganobsik, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasurer for Lancaster Colony Corporation.



Dale N. Ganobsik - Lancaster Colony Corporation - VP of IR & Treasurer



Thank you. Jodie, good morning everyone and thank you for joining us today for Lancaster Colony's Fiscal Year 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call. Before we get started, I want to take a moment to thank Doug Fell, our former CFO, and our Transformation Program Officer, who is also on the call with us today. Doug, I extend my appreciation to you for the