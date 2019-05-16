Gladstone Land Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 16, 2019 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation Annual Meeting of Stockholders. I would now like to turn the conference over to Mike LiCalsi, General Counsel. Please go ahead.



Michael B. LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thank you, Andrea, for that nice introduction. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to the Annual Stockholders Meeting of Gladstone Land Corporation for the year ended December 31, 2018. Once again, my name is Michael LiCalsi, the General Counsel and Secretary of the company. And with me, I have our Assistant General Counsel, Erich Hellmold. He will act as the secretary for the meeting.



The meeting will now officially come to order and we'll proceed with the business of the meeting as set forth in your notice of annual meeting and proxy statement. Will the secretary, Erich Hellmold, please report the mailing of the notice of the meeting and the stockholders list?



Erich Hellmold - Gladstone Land Corporation - Assistant General Counsel



We have in our po