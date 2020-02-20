Q4 2019 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 20, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Thank you, Kevin. Nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. And thank you all for calling in today. We always appreciate taking time -- you taking time to listen to our presentation.



I'm going to start with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. He's also the President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all the Gladstone funds. So Michael, go ahead.



Michael B. LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary

