Q1 2020 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Gladstone Corporation First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Mr. David Gladstone. Thank you, sir. Please go ahead.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Okay. Thank you, Dexter. Nice introduction. This is David Gladstone, and welcome to the quarterly conference call of Gladstone Land, and thank you for calling in today. We always appreciate taking some time to talk to you and listen to the presentation that we have. And hopefully, we'll have some good questions at the end.



We always start with Michael LiCalsi. He's our General Counsel and Secretary. He's also President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all the Gladstone funds. So Michael, take it away.



Michael B. LiCalsi -