Q2 2020 Gladstone Land Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by and welcome to the Gladstone Land Corporation Second Quarter ended 6/30/2020 Earnings Call and Webcast. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to introduce to today's conference call Mr. David Gladstone. You may begin sir.



David John Gladstone - Gladstone Land Corporation - Founder, Chairman, CEO & President



Okay. Thank you, Kevin, for that nice introduction. This is David Gladstone and welcome to the quarterly conference call for Gladstone Land. Thank you all for calling in today. We appreciate you taking time out of your day to listen to our presentation. We're going to start with Michael LiCalsi, he is our General Counsel and Secretary. And he is also the President of Gladstone Administration, which is the administrator for all the Gladstone funds.



Michael, why don't you go?



Michael Bernard LiCalsi - Gladstone Land Corporation - General Counsel & Secretary



Thanks, David. Good morning, everybody. Today's report may include forward-looking st