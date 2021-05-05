Q1 2021 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Thank you, and good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the first quarter ending 2021. Joining the call with me today to discuss various aspects of our first quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Press Officer, Raymond McLanahan.



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements, as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, belie