Q2 2021 Landmark Bancorp Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2021 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the Landmark Bancorp Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Michael Scheopner, President and Chief Executive Officer. Please go ahead.



Michael E. Scheopner - Landmark Bancorp, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining our call today to discuss Landmark's earnings and results of operations for the second quarter and year-to-date 2021. Joining the call with me to discuss various aspects of our second quarter performance is Mark Herpich, Chief Financial Officer of the company; and the company's Chief Credit Officer, [Raymond McClanahan].



Before we get started, I would like to remind our listeners that some of the information we will be providing today falls under the guidelines for forward-looking statements as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission. As part of these guidelines, I must point out that any statements made during this presentation that discuss our hopes, beliefs, exp