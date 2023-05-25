Lilium NV Extraordinary Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 25, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Roger Mark Franks - Lilium N.V. - Chief Legal Officer



Ladies and gentlemen, on behalf of the Board of Directors, who authorized me to act as Chairperson of the meeting, I would like to welcome you to the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lilium N.V. My name is Roger Franks, Chief Legal Officer and General Counsel of Lilium N.V. Thank you for taking the time to register and to vote by proxy.



The company decided to organize the meeting in a hybrid form with the Chairperson and Secretary of the Meeting present at the place of the meeting, while the rest of the participants are able to participate in the meeting via conference. Therefore, the following people are present in person at the Amsterdam Office of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, the place established for the meeting: Roger Franks of Lilium N.V., the formal Chairperson of the meeting; Dirk-Jan Smit of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam office, whom I'd like to formally appoint as the secretary of this meeting; and David Hart of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP, Amsterdam office.



