Jun 07, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Unidentified Participant



All right. We are now ready for our next presentation. Please welcome to the stage CEO Steve Bronson of Interlink Electronics.



Steve Bronson - Interlink Electronics, Inc. - Chairman, President, & CEO



Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone, and it's great to be here. Hope everybody is having a great day and enjoying the conference.



Interlink Electronics, we're a global sensor company, printed electronics. We've been in business since 1985 -- forward-looking statements.



Introduction to Interlink, so I mentioned our rich history, innovation. We invented force sensing resistors, which we refer to as FSR. Our root is around force and pressure sensing, the advantage of resistive-based sensing versus capacitive.



So for those of you who have an iPhone device or an Android device, you're using capacitive, or it's detecting touch. Our resistive base is actually detecting physical force and pressure. So off of that rich history of being a pioneer of commercializing one of the first to commercialize sensors/printed electronics, w