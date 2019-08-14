Aug 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the LiqTech Second Quarter of Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, today's event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead, sir.
Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner
Thanks so much, Rocco. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today to -- as LiqTech discusses its second quarter 2019 financial results. I am Robert Blum of Lytham Partners. I'll be your moderator for today's call. Joining us on today's call from the company is Sune Mathiesen, the company's Chief Executive Officer.
Before I turn the call over to Sune, let me remind listeners that following the conference call, there will be an open Q&A session. You should also note that a replay of today's call will be available shortly following the conclusion of the live event, and that a transcript of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the company website shortly there afterw
Q2 2019 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 14, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...