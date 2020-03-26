Q4 2019 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the LiqTech International Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded. I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Thank you very much, Sarah. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today as LiqTech discusses its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results. As the operator indicated, I'm Robert Blum, Lytham Partners. I will be your moderator for today's call. Joining us on today's call from the company is Mr. Sune Mathiesen, the company's Chief Executive Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Sune, let me remind listeners that following the conference call, there will be an open Q&A session. You should also note that a replay of this call will be available shortly following the conclusion of a live call, and that a transcript of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of