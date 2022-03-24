Q4 2021 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the LiqTech International reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2021 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. Please go ahead.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



All right. Thank you very much, Anthony. Good morning, everyone, and thank you all for joining us today for today's conference call to discuss LiqTech International's fourth quarter and year-end financial results for 2021. I'm Robert Blum with Lytham Partners. I'll be the moderator for today's call. And joining us on today's call from the company is Alex Buehler, the company's Interim Chief Executive Officer; and Simon Stadil, company's Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to Alex and Simon, let me remind listeners that there will be an open Q&A session at the end of the call.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following sta