Q3 2022 LiqTech International Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the LiqTech International reports its third quarter of fiscal year 2022 financial results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Mr. Robert Blum of Lytham Partners. Mr. Blum, the floor is here, sir.



Robert A. Blum - Lytham Partners, LLC - Managing Partner



Great. Thank you so much. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us on today's conference call to discuss LiqTech International's third quarter 2022 financial results. Joining us on today's call from the company are Fei Chen, Chief Executive Officer; Alex Buehler, former Interim Chief Executive Officer and Member of the Board of Directors; and Simon Stadil, Chief Financial Officer.



Before I turn the call over to management, let me remind listeners that there will be an open Q&A session at the end of the call. Before we begin with prepared remarks, we submit for the record the following statements. This conference call may contain forward-looking statements. Although the