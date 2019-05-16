May 16, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Samik Chatterjee - JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - Analyst



Great. Good morning again. I'm Samik Chatterjee, the networking equipment analyst at JPMorgan. For the next fireside chat, we have Lumentum. And we are pleased to host Alan Lowe, the CEO of the company; as well as Chris Coldren who currently heads business development after changing multiple titles. So thank you both for making it to the conference. Jim from Investor Relations is here as well. So thank you.



Questions and Answers:

- JP Morgan Chase & Co, Research Division - AnalystAlan, I mean let's probably address the elephant in the room straight up. Any reactions to the overnight news? You've gone through kind of these stop sale orders to ZTE in the past. How are you thinking about the Executive Order yesterday?- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorWell, I'll let Chris handle that one but certainly makes for an interesting conference doesn't it?