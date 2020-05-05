Q3 2020 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2020 / 12:30PM GMT

Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President of Strategy and Corporate Development.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the markets in which we operate, including potential market sizes, market trends and our position in such markets, the impact of COVID-19 and responsive actions thereto