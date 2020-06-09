Jun 09, 2020 / 05:20PM GMT

John Warren Marchetti - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



[Audio Gap]



for those of you who may not know this well. And then we'll jump right into some Q&A. So with that, Alan, please go ahead.



Alan S. Lowe - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Great. Thanks, John, and thanks for having us at your conference. Maybe just a brief update on who Lumentum is. We spun out from JDS Uniphase on August 1, 2015, and it's been almost 5 years as a public independent company and the ride has been a great one so far.



I'd say, we look at our business in really 4 different business units. The first being our commercial lasers business, which does industrial lasers for macro machining, mainly for fiber lasers as well as micro machine. So the delicate precision cutting of glass, PCBs and things like that.



The second business unit is our 3D sensing business unit, really focused primarily on expanding our available market and growing our business by expanding the revenue per un