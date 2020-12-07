Dec 07, 2020 / 02:40PM GMT

Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Well, folks, thank you for joining us here at the Raymond James Technology Conference held virtually in the cloud instead of New York, thanks to the pandemic. This is Simon Leopold, data infrastructure analyst with Raymond James.



I'm pleased to introduce our next fireside chat. We've got the team from Lumentum, CEO, Alan Lowe; Chris Coldren, who does strategy; and Jim Fanucchi, who helps out with the Investor Relations side.



Questions and Answers:

- Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research AnalystSo format today will be a fireside chat, Q&A. Alan and Jim, you're muted at the moment, just heads up on that. But the way I want to sort of start out these sessions is ask you, how do you like to introduce Lumentum to new investors?- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - President, CEO & DirectorSure. I'll take a cut at it, and Chris can chime in as well.