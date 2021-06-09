Jun 09, 2021 / 07:20PM GMT

John Warren Marchetti - Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst



Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks, again, for joining us here on Day 2 of Stifel's Cross Sector Insight Conference. We're very fortunate today to have Lumentum presenting with us this afternoon.



And with us today is Alan Lowe, President and CEO of Lumentum; as well as Chris Coldren, who runs business development for the company.



Questions and Answers:

- Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Research Division - MD & Senior AnalystAlan, the place I'd probably like to start first, if that's okay, is just a little bit of a rehash on the 3D sensing side. A lot of, I think, questions coming out of your most recent results call about how much of this is sort of industry demand in terms of the outlook that you gave versus maybe some share shifts, some pricing, things of that nature. So maybe if you could just spend a couple of minutes there talking a little bit about that, sort of that 3DS demand environm