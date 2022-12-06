Dec 06, 2022 / 04:30PM GMT

Simon Matthew Leopold - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay, folks, thanks a lot for patience, elevator challenges here at the hotel. So that's the nature of, I guess, being in person again, which is exciting. My name is Simon Leopold, Raymond James data infrastructure analyst. And I'm joined now by Chris Coldren, who is the SVP, Strategy & Corporate Development Officer for Lumentum. So for instance, we sort of dig into this, maybe just a little bit of kind of intro about your background and role and then you've got fireside type outline here (inaudible) questions, try to get my attention. We'll take questions from the audience as well.



Christopher W. Coldren - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - Senior VP and Chief Strategy & Corporate Development Officer



Great. Yes. Thanks, Simon. Thank you for having me here, and thanks for everybody attending. I've been with Lumentum since we spun off from JDS Uniphase and so back prior to that, I was responsible for corporate development at JDS Uniphase for this business. And prior to