Mar 09, 2023 / 04:35PM GMT

Meta A. Marshall - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VP



(technical difficulty) I will read some resource disclosures, not waste everybody's time. For important disclosures, please see the Morgan Stanley research disclosure website at morganstanley.com/researchdisclosures. If you have any questions, please reach out to your Morgan Stanley sales representative. I'm Meta Marshall.



For those of you who don't know me, I cover networking here at Morgan Stanley. We're delighted to have momentum here today, helping us close out TMT and just off of OFC. We have Wajid Ali, CFO; and Kathy Ta, VP of Investor Relations with us.



Questions and Answers:

- Morgan Stanley, Research Division - VPMaybe it's been a busy week for you guys between OFC. Maybe you could just kind of give us a sense of tone of investor conversations or kind of tone of messaging during OFC.- Lumentum Holdings Inc. - VP of IRSure. Maybe I'll take a first cut at that, Meta.Thanks for inviting us to your conference,