Q1 2024 Lumentum Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 08, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the Lumentum Holdings First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) Please also note today's event is being recorded for replay purposes. (Operator Instructions).



I would now like to turn the conference call over to Kathy Ta, Vice President of Investor Relations. Ms. Ta, please go ahead.



Kathryn Ta - Lumentum Holdings Inc. - VP of IR



Thank you, and welcome to Lumentum's Fiscal First Quarter 2024 Earnings Call. This is Kathy Ta, Lumentum's Vice President of Investor Relations. Joining me today are Alan Lowe, President and Chief Executive Officer; Wajid Ali, Chief Financial Officer; and Chris Coldren, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy and Corporate Development Officer.



Today's call will include forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our expectations and beliefs regarding recent acquisitions, including Cloud Light and NeoPhotonics, financial and operating results, macroeconomic trends, trends and expectations for our products and technology, our end markets, mark