Q1 2023 Live Ventures Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 09, 2023 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone, and welcome to the first-quarter 2023 earnings call. (Operator Instructions)



Please note this call may be recorded. It is now my pleasure to turn today's program over to Greg Powell, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Greg Powell - Live Ventures Incorporated - Director of IR



Thank you, Gretchen. Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to the Live Ventures fiscal 2023 first-quarter conference call. Joining us this afternoon for the call are Jon Isaac, our Chief Executive Officer and President; David Verret, our Chief Financial Officer; and Eric Althofer, our Chief Operating Officer.



Some of the statements we are making today are forward-looking and are based on our best view of our businesses as we see them today. The actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including those outlined in our latest Forms 10-K and 10-Q as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. We have no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements after this call, whether as a result of new infor