Q3 2020 LivaNova PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 29, 2020 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the LivaNova PLC Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Matthew Dodds, LivaNova's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development.



Matthew Joseph Dodds - LivaNova PLC - SVP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Catherine, and welcome to our conference call and webcast discussing LivaNova's financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Joining me on today's call are Damien McDonald, our Chief Executive Officer; Alex Shvartsburg, our Corporate VP of FP&A and International, who will be appointed our Interim Chief Financial Officer, effective November 1; and Melissa Farina, our Vice President of Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussions during this call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially are discussed in the company's most recent filings and doc