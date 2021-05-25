May 25, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Matthew Charles Taylor - UBS Investment Bank, Research Division - Equity Research Analyst of Medical Supplies & Devices



Good morning, and welcome to day 2 of the UBS Global Healthcare Conference. This is the medtech track, and I'm Matt Taylor, UBS' U.S. medical supplies and devices analyst. And for this session, we're going to be joined by management from LivaNova.



Just a couple of words about the session. It's going to be about a 45-minute fireside chat, and I have a lot of questions ready and prepared. But if you want to send some in for us to weave into the conversation, you can e-mail me at [email protected] or use the webcast tool to submit a question, and we'll take that into the conversation.



So first, I just want to welcome both Damien McDonald, the CEO of LivaNova; and Matt Dodds, who's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Thanks a lot, guys, for making the time and for being here today.



Damien McDonald - LivaNova PLC - CEO & Director



You're welcome, Matt. And thanks for hosting us and having us along via conf