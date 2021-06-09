LivaNova PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 09, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Daniel Jeffrey Moore - LivaNova PLC - Independent Chairman



Thank you, Michelle. Hello, and welcome to all attending LivaNova's Annual General Meeting. I'm Dan Moore, and it's my pleasure to be speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors of LivaNova for my Sixth Annual General Meeting as Chairman of the Board.



We are conducting this meeting virtually to ensure we are adhering to best practices in this time of social distancing. Our goal is to avoid the spread of COVID-19 while also facilitating and maximizing the participation of our shareholders remotely regardless of their location in the world. This virtual meeting is a live audiocast, and you may raise questions by typing your remarks in the designated box on your screen using the message icon. To ensure that the questi