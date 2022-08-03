Q2 2022 LivaNova PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 03, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the LivaNova PLC Second Quarter 202 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to introduce your host for today's conference, Mr. Matthew Dodds, LivaNova's Senior Vice President of Corporate Development. Please go ahead, sir.



Matthew Joseph Dodds - LivaNova PLC - SVP of Corporate Development



Thank you, Melissa, and welcome to our conference call and webcast discussing LivaNova's financial results for the second quarter of 2022. Joining me on today's call are Damien McDonald, our Chief Executive Officer; Alex Shvartsburg, our Chief Financial Officer; and Briana Gotlin, our newly appointed Director of Investor Relations. I am pleased to announce that Lindsey Little has been promoted and is moving back into the Finance group to work with Alex, and Briana is now heading Investor Relations. Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussions during this call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause