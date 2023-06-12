LivaNova PLC Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Jun 12, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Hello, and welcome to the Annual Meeting of Shareholders of LivaNova PLC. Please note that today's meeting is being recorded. (Operator Instructions) It is now my pleasure to turn today's meeting over to Mr. Bill Kozy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board of LivaNova. Mr. Kozy, the floor is yours.



William A. Kozy - LivaNova PLC - Chairman of Board & Interim CEO



Thank you. Hello, and welcome to all attending LivaNova's Annual General Meeting. I'm Bill Kozy, and it is my pleasure to be speaking on behalf of the Board of Directors of LivaNova for my second Annual General Meeting as Chair of the Board and currently as Interim Chief Executive Officer.



We are conducting this meeting virtually to facilitate and maximize the participation of our shareholders remotely regardless of their location in the world. This virtual meeting is a live audiocast, and you may raise questions by typing your remarks in the designated box on your screen using the message icon. To ensure that the questions raised reach us in a timely manner, please submit an