Q2 2023 LivaNova PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you, Emily, and welcome to our conference call and webcast discussing LivaNova's financial results for the second quarter of 2023. Joining me on today's call are Bill Kozy, our Chair of the Board of Directors and Interim Chief Executive Officer; Alex Shvartsburg, our Chief Financial Officer; Stephanie Bolton, President of Global Epilepsy; and Briana Gotlin, Director of Investor Relations.



Before we begin, I would like to remind you that the discussions during this call will include forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ