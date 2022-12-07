Dec 07, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Robert Kraft - Stock News Now - Moderator



Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you for joining us. Our next presenting company here at our event is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is LIXT on NASDAQ. And the team presenting on behalf of Lixte is Eric Forman, the COO; as well as Jim Miser, the CMO, Chief Medical Officer. Gentleman, take it away.



Jim Miser - Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer



Thank you, Robert. Today, I'll tell you a story about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings. Lixte is a small company dedicated to creating better treatments for cancer. I will also tell you about its lead compound LB-100 that promises to enhance the current cancer treatments that are available today.



Next slide. These are our forward-looking statements that I expect you to memorize. Next slide. So Lixte is dedicated to developing new and innovative cancer treatments by identifying targets and vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Next slide. We believe that Lixte