Dec 07, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
Robert Kraft - Stock News Now - Moderator
Welcome to the Planet MicroCap Showcase Virtual 2022. I'm your host, Robert Kraft, and thank you for joining us. Our next presenting company here at our event is Lixte Biotechnology Holdings. It's a publicly traded company. The symbol is LIXT on NASDAQ. And the team presenting on behalf of Lixte is Eric Forman, the COO; as well as Jim Miser, the CMO, Chief Medical Officer. Gentleman, take it away.
Jim Miser - Lixte Biotechnology Holdings, Inc. - Chief Medical Officer
Thank you, Robert. Today, I'll tell you a story about Lixte Biotechnology Holdings. Lixte is a small company dedicated to creating better treatments for cancer. I will also tell you about its lead compound LB-100 that promises to enhance the current cancer treatments that are available today.
Next slide. These are our forward-looking statements that I expect you to memorize. Next slide. So Lixte is dedicated to developing new and innovative cancer treatments by identifying targets and vulnerabilities in cancer cells. Next slide. We believe that Lixte
Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc at Issuer Direct Planet MicroCap Showcase (Virtual) Transcript
Dec 07, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...