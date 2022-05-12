Full Year 2021 Luokung Technology Corp Earnings Call Transcript

May 12, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day and welcome to Luokung year-end 2021 financial results call. (Operator Instructions)



At this time, it is my pleasure to turn the floor over to Alice Zhang of The Equity Group. The floor is yours.



Alice Zhang - The Equity Group Inc. - IR



Thank you and good morning, everyone. Copies of the 2021 year-end financial results press release, which was issued after market close yesterday, can be found at the Investor Relations section of the company's website, www.luokung.com.



Before we get started, I would like to note that except with respect to historical information, statements made in this conference call may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements relating to trends, the company's operations and financial results, and the business and products of the company and its subsidiaries.



Luokung's actual results may differ materially from the results anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a re