Q1 2022 Manhattan Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Apr 26, 2022 / 08:30PM GMT

Michael Bauer -



Thank you, Leah, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates 2022 First Quarter Earnings Call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.



During this call, including the question-and-answer session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained in our forward-looking