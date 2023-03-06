Mar 06, 2023 / 06:05PM GMT

Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



Thanks for joining. We're going to go ahead here and get started. My name is Brian Peterson. I'm one of the application software analyst here at Raymond James. Very happy to have Eddie Capel with us from Manhattan Associates.



Eddie Capel - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Good afternoon.



Brian Christopher Peterson - Raymond James & Associates, Inc., Research Division - Senior Research Associate



So Eddie, maybe to get started, I think some people in the room may be newer to the story. Can you start maybe with a higher-level overview of what you guys are doing in Manhattan?



Eddie Capel - Manhattan Associates, Inc. - President, CEO & Director



Yes, sure. So Manhattan Associates, supply chain management software. We're a software product company. Manhattan, in a minute, is 33-ish years old. Found in Manhattan Beach, California, hence th