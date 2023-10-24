Q3 2023 Manhattan Associates Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:30PM GMT

Good afternoon. My name is Robert, and I'll be your conference facilitator today. At this time, I'd like to welcome everyone to the Manhattan Associates Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) As a reminder, ladies and gentlemen, this call is being recorded today, October 24, 2023. I would now like to introduce your host, Mr. Michael Bauer, Head of Investor Relations of Manhattan Associates. Mr. Bauer, you may begin your conference.



Michael Bauer -



Thank you, Robert, and good afternoon, everyone. Welcome to Manhattan Associates 2023 Third Quarter Earnings Call. I will review our cautionary language and then turn the call over to Eddie Capel, our CEO.



During this call including the Q&A session, we may make forward-looking statements regarding future events or the future financial performance of Manhattan Associates. You are cautioned that these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, are not guarantees of future performance and that actual results may differ materially from the projections contained i